Skip The Red Roses: How To Be Unique With A Traditional Valentine’s Day Gift

Family Fare Florist Shows Us How To Be Creative With A Last-Minute Floral Gift

You know how the poem starts: “Roses are red, violets are blue”? Well, that doesn’t have to be the case, even for Valentine’s Day. And there’s still time to surprise your Valentine with a heartfelt, personalized custom bouquet.

West Fargo Family Fare Floral Manager Sammi Hintz shows us some ideas for a custom bouquet that you can personalize for your love this Valentine’s Day.

She starts with a variety of greens to give the bouquet a good foundation and a good base of color.

Then she adds rainbow fujis, which they paint themselves. Try not to paint your florist if you give it a go.

Next are roses, but not the traditional red ones. These roses are tinted orange and yellow.

Then, some intense pops of color with crazy daisies. Those flowers are injected with dye as they grow, which changes their colors.

Very important to note: you have to cover your flowers as you take them home in these conditions. They can’t survive in weather colder than 35 degrees.

If you don’t have time to handpick a bouquet, you can choose from a wide variety of pre-made arrangements at West Fargo Family Fare.