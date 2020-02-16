Mom’s Diner Along Main Avenue In Fargo Closes For Good

Mom's Diner Facebook page

FARGO, N.D. — A cafe along Main Avenue in Fargo has suddenly shut its doors for good.

In a post on social media, Mom’s Diner announced it has closed and “will not reopen for business tomorrow.”

The post goes on to thank of the loyal customers for their business these last couple of years.

The owners are hoping the space can be repurposed in the future.

The complex also hosts Pop’s Roadside Eatery and Tailgators Sports Cafe.