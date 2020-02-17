From Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully comes DUNCANVILLE, an animated family comedy centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world.

Like most 15-year-olds, Duncan (Poehler) can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing.

Duncan’s mom, Annie (Poehler), a parking enforcement officer who dreams of someday being a detective, lives in perpetual fear that her teenage son is one bad decision away from ruining his life and will do anything to stop him from doing so. Duncan’s father, Jack (Ty Burrell), husband to Annie, is a classic-rock-obsessed plumber who’s determined to be a better dad than the one he had. He’s constantly posting wonderful things about his family on Facebook and annoyed that his kids won’t friend him.

Duncan’s 12-year-old sister, Kimberly (Riki Lindhome), is awkward, emotional and can hold grudges forever, while waiting patiently for revenge. She’s all emotions all the time and nobody’s problems are bigger than hers.

Duncan confides in his friend and class clown, Bex (Betsy Sodaro), so much so, he sometimes he even forgets she’s a girl. His stylish and swaggy friend, Yangzi (Yassir Lester), is proud to be a cool trend setter. Yangzi has learned that if he promotes companies on social media, they’ll always send him awesome free swag. Duncan’s next-door neighbor, Wolf (Zach Cherry), is a bit reckless, having very little parental supervision.