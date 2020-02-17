The Big Draft: Rick

Football Season is over. Now what are you gonna do with your Sunday afternoons?

We have an idea: You can sign up for the Big Draft with Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

Meet the latest Big to declare for The Big Draft, Rick.

Rick is a veteran with five years of experience as a Big.

He’s a busy guy too, making time for a little brother on top of five grandkids.

If he can make the time, you probably can to.

Four hours! That’s how long the Daytona 500 takes, even without pesky rain delays.

If you want to join the draft and help one of the 90-plus kids who need a Big, go to www.bbbsfargo.org.