Vicki, “Mama” and Piff Are Coming To Fargo

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Theatre is playing host to two very different entertainers.

Actress, comedian and singer Vicki Lawrence is bringing her popular “Mama” character to town in a “Two-Woman Show” on Saturday, May 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning and range from $56.50 to $76.50.

Then on October 16, a standout star of “America’s Got Talent” takes the stage.

Piff the Magic Dragon will showcase his unique brand of comedy and magic.

Ticket prices run from $35 to $65, with a limited number of Piff’s Private Party tickets for an additional $50.

Get tickets at JadePresents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.