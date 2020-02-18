Vicki, “Mama” and Piff Are Coming To Fargo
Tickets Go On Sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.
FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Theatre is playing host to two very different entertainers.
Actress, comedian and singer Vicki Lawrence is bringing her popular “Mama” character to town in a “Two-Woman Show” on Saturday, May 2.
Tickets go on sale Friday morning and range from $56.50 to $76.50.
Then on October 16, a standout star of “America’s Got Talent” takes the stage.
Piff the Magic Dragon will showcase his unique brand of comedy and magic.
Ticket prices run from $35 to $65, with a limited number of Piff’s Private Party tickets for an additional $50.
Get tickets at JadePresents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.