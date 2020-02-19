Cause of Apartment Fire In Grand Forks Listed As Undetermined

A number of people had to flee the 18-unit apartment building in the early morning hours

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The cause of a fire that sent two people to the hospital in Grand Forks will be classified as undetermined.

An investigation into the fire at 321 4th Street North determined that the fire on Sunday started in the kitchen of a lower unit.

Structural instability and significant damage prevented officials from finding an exact cause of the blaze.

The building has major damage.