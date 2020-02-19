Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec reads to students in Glyndon

Rob read "The Snowy Day" to the first graders.

GLYNDON, Minn.- Rob stopped by the school to read to a couple of classes of first graders.

He also spoke about his job as a meteorologist and answered any questions that the kids had.

One of the questions asked the first graders asked was which is worse: a hurricane or a tornado?

“A hurricane is a much bigger storm, and so a hurricane affects a much larger area, but the wind in a hurricane is usually not as strong as the wind in a tornado. The winds in a tornado can get to like 300mph,” says Rob.

