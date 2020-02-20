Moorhead Police Searching for Individuals Suspected of Tampering with Mailboxes

The individuals have not been identified.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department is searching for two individuals believed to be involved in mailbox tampering.

Police say the mailboxes between 8th Street South and 14th Street South near Belsly Boulevard were tampered with between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The individuals have not been identified, but police say one of the suspects is a tall, white man in his late 30’s wearing a windbreaker and stocking cap.

Anyone living in this area that has cameras or who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Officer Voeltz at michelle.voeltz@moorheadpolice.com.