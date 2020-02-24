Fargo City Commission approves Target liquor license

FARGO, N.D. – You will be able to buy alcohol at Target Wine & Spirits in the near future.

The Fargo City Commissioners unanimously approve its liquor license application. The Class-B limited license will cost the corporation $80,000 and it is non-transferable.

Target plans to construct the liquor store just north of its current retail location along 13th Avenue South. You will only be able to enter through the parking lot and not from inside Target.

This deal has been in the works for nearly two years.

“I personally like local retailers, you know Target is a large corporation. A lot of the money that they make doesn’t stay in Fargo versus our local retailers. However, they’re abiding by our rules and so we have to welcome them in,” Commissioner Dave Piepkorn said.

A timeline for construction and opening of the 3,000 square foot liquor store has not yet been released.