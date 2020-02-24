NDSU Students Freeze For Change

FARGO, N.D. – Members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and Kappa Delta sorority at NDSU are teaming up for their annual Freeze-A-Thon.

All week, for 120 hours straight, members of the organizations will be standing at the corner of 12th Avenue North and University Drive.

They are collecting donations for the non-profit Down Home.

They help families in Cass and Clay counties transition from homelessness into housing.

Last year, the event raised nearly twenty thousand dollars.

“People are really generous, not just giving change, but they’re giving $5’s, $10’s, $20’s. It shows people really care, no doubt. People giving that

much money, they may not be in the position to give that much money, but it’s just in their heart,” said Johnny Dunn, a member of Alpha Tau Omega.

The event ends on Friday and the group is hoping to raise over $20,000 this year.