Fargo to Begin Filling Sandbags in Case of Red River Flood

The city plans to fill 250,000 sandbags in order to protect up to 41 feet.

FARGO, N.D. –A city building dubbed Sandbag Central will soon be open for business as Fargo leaders prepare for spring flooding along the Red River.

City Administrator Bruce Grubb told city commissioners Monday of plans to fill 250,000 sandbags in order to protect the city to 41 feet, which would be 23 feet over flood stage.

The latest outlook from the National Weather Service shows a 10% probability that the river will reach 39 feet in the Fargo and Moorhead area.

Grubb called the chance of a severe flood “a flip of the coin” and added that the city would rather “err on the side of caution.”