Hawley comes together to help man recovering from head-on collision with semi

HAWLEY, Minn. — It’s a situation you never want to find yourself in.

“I was making a left turn and came in contact with a semi head on. Having three broken limbs, two legs and an arm, not being able to do anything and just bed bound basically.”

In November Christopher Leigh was lucky to be alive after being hit by a semi, but the road to recovery hasn’t been easy. And now the town of Hawley is helping Chris and his family.

“We’re just raising some money as a community as his place of business and just as friends and family to kind of help the family out and make sure that we can ease the burden of any of the bills that they’ve had to come across,” says Laura Lesoine.

A silent auction was held at Hawley Elementary with the proceeds going to help pay medical bills, and while Hawley may not be a large community you would know it from how many people turned up.

“It’s amazing! These small town communities in the Minnesota, North Dakota area really come together when something happens, and it’s awesome to see the outpouring of love and generosity and gratitude for when something like this happens,” says Lesoine.

“First of all we were surprised to hear about it and just having everybody here is just, so much gratitude we have for everyone here in town.”

And the gratitude has been paid back in spades by the community at a time when Chris and his family has needed it the most, and the love that he has seen has inspired him to continue giving.

“I wanna help more people and to be involved with more events and give back more as I get better.”

You can donate to Leigh here.