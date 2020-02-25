LIVE: Healthy Kids Cooking Competition

Family Wellness Encouraging Kids To Develop Healthy Habits In The Kitchen

Kids get a chance to show off their culinary skills and help the rest of us get a few ideas on how to make our diets healthier.

Family Wellness is hosting a Healthy Kids Cooking Competition for fourth and fifth graders in Cass and Clay counties.

Kids can submit a recipe with a 60 second video through Friday, February 28th.

Finalists will get the chance to make their recipes live at a competition in April while incorporating a mystery ingredient.

Family Wellness hosts healthy cooking programs for fourth and fifth graders throughout the year to get kids comfortable in the kitchen.

Community Wellness & Development Coordinator Karsyn Wendt says, “They can go home and feel confident in making that themselves. We call it healthy cooking rather than healthy eating because we feel if they have those skills they’ll want to make healthier choices and do those things themselves.”

Check out some simple recipe ideas in the video above.

Click here to get more information and to apply.