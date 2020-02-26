Jamestown Police Informing Public of Fake Abduction Scam

JAMESTOWN, N.D.–The Jamestown Police Department is informing the public about an extortion scam involving a fake abduction.

The Stutsman County Dispatch received a call at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a possible kidnapping at the Jamestown Walmart.

The man, who was calling from Bismarck, reported his daughter had been kidnapped. The man said he was on the phone with the abductor who was demanding money for the return of his daughter.

The man said he could hear a woman screaming on the other end of the phone and believed it to be his daughter.

The Jamestown Police investigated the incident and determined the abduction was a scam to extort money.

Police determined the man’s daughter was safe, but the man had a medical emergency because of the incident and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone who receives a similar call should contact local law enforcement.