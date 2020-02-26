Moorhead Man Arrested After Fleeing and Causing Multiple Crashes

MOORHEAD, Minn.–A Moorhead man was arrested after fleeing police and crashing into multiple vehicles.

A North Dakota State Trooper was attempting a traffic stop on I-94 at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday when the driver fled eastbound.

The driver reached speeds of 95 miles per hour near 25th Street and struck another vehicle.

The driver continued to flee into Minnesota and took the 8th Street exit into Moorhead. While exiting, the driver struck a pickup truck, causing a chain reaction with three more vehicles.

After the crash, the driver was taken into custody without incident. Eighteen-year-old Abdifatah Mohamud Jama was arrested for misdemeanor DUI, felony reckless endangerment and felony fleeing law enforcement.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigation the crash that happened in Fargo and the Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crashes that happened in Moorhead.

No injuries were reported during the incident.