Vehicle Crashes Into Hallmark Store In South Fargo

The person behind the while confused their drive and reverse gears

FARGO, N.D. — Workers spent the day cleaning up a mess after a vehicle crashed into Amy’s Hallmark in south Fargo.

It happened around 10 Wednesday morning.

The person behind the wheel confused their drive and reverse gears and accidentally crashed into the store front.

Two windows were broken and emergency crews were called to get the person out of the car.

The store’s management says they are just happy that their customers and driver are all safe.

Damage is estimated to be between $3,500 and $4,000.

The driver will receive a citation for failure to have their vehicle under control.