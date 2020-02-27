Fargo, West Fargo & Cass County sign flood emergency declaration

Risk of flooding across metro remains substantial

FARGO, N.D. — Declaring a flood emergency means local government agencies will be able to manage resources and funding under conditions that aren’t normally accounted for or anticipated.

According to the latest spring flood outlook, the risk of flooding across the metro has been reduced slightly, but it still remains substantial.

Sandbagging efforts will take place March 10th to the 13th at Sandbag Central.

Officials say they’re hoping to fill 100,000 bags per day.

West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis says, “We have many residents in the county, in the city of Fargo, in the city of West Fargo, that have not experienced a flood, that don’t have a total comprehension of what we could be facing.”

They ask that those people be diligent in listening to public officials and asking questions when needed.