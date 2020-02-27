Fargo Woman Arrested after Early Morning Police Pursuit

Two passengers in the vehicle were released at the scene.

FARGO, N.D.–A woman was arrested Thursday after fleeing from police during an early morning pursuit.

A Clay County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation on 8th Street in Moorhead at approximately 1:30 a.m. when the driver fled southbound to I-94.

The driver entered I-94 westbound where another deputy was able to successfully deploy stop sticks forcing the driver to exit onto South University. The deputy then attempted to perform a PIT maneuver, but was unsuccessful.

The driver eventually became stuck in a snowbank on a residential street and fled on foot. Officers assisting the Clay County Sheriff’s Department located the driver and took her into custody.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sheyann Decheneaux of Fargo was arrested for felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving with an expired drivers license, open container, unregistered motor vehicle and outstanding warrants in both Cass and Clay counties.

