Elevations On Lake Ashtabula And Reservation Dam Being Lowered

Preparing for potential spring snowmelt

ST. PAUL, Minn. — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is lowering reservoir elevations within the Red River Basin based on recent snow measurements, in order to prepare for potential spring snowmelt.

The Corps is currently lowering the elevation of Lake Ashtabula, located near Valley City.

It will be drawn down nearly 2 feet in time for spring runoff.

Reservation Dam, part of the Lake Traverse project, near Wheaton, Minnesota, will be lowered by a foot and a half by the end of the month.