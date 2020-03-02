Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour Comes To Moorhead

Hall of Fame Country band will play Bluestem Amphitheater on Saturday, June 6.

MOORHEAD, MN — The legendary country band Alabama announced they will bring their 50th Anniversary Tour to Bluestem Amphitheater this summer.

An Intimate Evening with Alabama presented by Essentia health will take the stage on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 6, at 10:00 a.m.

A special on-line only presale happens this Thursday, March 5, 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. with an exclusive password you can obtain from the Jade Presents App.

General admission lawn is $69.50.

Reserved seating ranges from $159.50 – $225.00.

ALABAMA continues to thrill fans as their 50th Anniversary Tour rolls on throughout 2020 in the US and Canada. ALABAMA is and always will be the greatest country band in American history.

Event link: https://jadepresents.com/event/2020-alabama-moorhead/

Tickets are available at JadePresents.com, at the Tickets300 box office (302 N. University Drive in Fargo; open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday) or by calling (866) 300-8300.