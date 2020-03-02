DGF School Board and Teachers Fail To Reach Contract Agreement

TJ Nelson,

GLYNDON, Minn. — Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton school board and the teachers union did not reach a settlement agreement on contract negotiations.

Talks will resume on Monday, March 16th.

There has been a dispute between the school board and teachers over pay for around a year.

A special meeting of the school board was held at the high school Monday night.

The DGF School District has around 16 hundred students and employs more than 200 staff members.

