Gov. Burgum and the NDDoH to Provide Coronavirus Update on Tuesday

The news conference will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Department of Health are hosting a news conference to update the public on North Dakota’s response to COVID-19.

Currently, no one has tested positive for the virus in North Dakota.

There are nearly 90,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide, including more than 3,000 deaths. There are 22 confirmed cases in the United States. A man from Washington state was the first confirmed death in the United States.

In addition to Gov. Doug Burgum, Mylynn Tufte, Kirby Kruger, Dr. Christie Massen and Tim Wiedrich will participate in the news conference.

Tufte is a State Health Officer, Kruger is a Director at the Division of Disease Control, Massen is a Director at the Division of Microbiology and Wiedrich is a Section Chief at Health Resources & Response.

KVRR will stream the conference on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.