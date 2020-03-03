ND preparing for Coronavirus, urges people to prepare & not panic

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum says the risk for Coronavirus remains low in North Dakota with no cases reported, but people play a key role in reducing the impact of it.

That includes washing your hands, covering your cough in your elbow, avoiding sick people and staying home if you feel ill.

The Department of Health recommends not buying masks because misuse of them may increase the risk of getting the Coronavirus. It also would take away masks needed for those in the health care industry.

At one point, the state was monitoring 14 people who traveled overseas for symptoms. That number has been reduced to two.

“We have had, going back some time, a plan for a potential pandemic, the pandemic plan. That is being currently reviewed and updated right now if it should rise to that effort,” Burgum explained.

Click here to fill out a Department of Health survey for those who traveled overseas within the last two weeks.