LIVE: Hockey for HOPE, Inc.

It's the coolest game in town.

It’s some of the most fun you can have in Fargo without standing up.

And this weekend, you and your colleagues can do it together.

Adaptive athletics nonprofit HOPE, Inc. is inviting you to hit the ice with them to raise awareness and funds for their work.

You can join fifty-five or so metro-wide teams participating in their fundraiser, 2020 Hockey for HOPE, Inc.

If you’ve never played sled hockey, you’re in for a surprise.

The fast-paced game is a lot like regular ice hockey, but on sleds instead of skates.

It requires skill, speed, stamina and strategy — as well as a sense of humor for new players, who are often surprised by just how challenging the sport is.

Don’t be intimidated, though — the sleds for newbie players are wider apart than the close-set ones the expert players use.

And organizers are on hand to help you get into the sleds, and help you get back up when you fall over.

If you go, come dressed for exercise.

Prepare to sweat, and prepare to have so much fun you want to play again next year.

Bill Grommesh, who founded HOPE Inc. with his wife, Adair, says about ninety percent of people who try it come back for more.

He sat down for a live in-studio interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the new teams joining this year, and what you can gain by giving sled hockey a try.

https://www.facebook.com/events/143669766601984/