Fargo And Cass County Need Volunteers To Fill 400,000 Sandbags

Sandbag Central will open for the season at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10

FARGO, N.D. — The call is going out for volunteers to make around 400,000 sandbags for Fargo and Cass County.

Sandbag Central will open for the season at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10.

Operations will continue from 7 to 7 each weekday until the goal is met.

Sandbag Central is located at 2301 8th Avenue North in Fargo.

Mayor Tim Mahoney says this is a serious flood forecast and we’re meeting it with a serious response.

A volunteer website has been created so you can see when help is needed and get more information on parking and shuttles.

Find the link to the site here.