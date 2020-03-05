Xcel Energy Fined After 2019 Fire At Senior Living Facility

North Dakota Public Service Commission says gas was leaking and wasn't vented properly

FARGO, N.D. — Xcel Energy will pay a $12,000 fine for a natural gas leak that led to an explosion and fire at Riverview Place in Fargo.

The fire broke out January 4, 2019 at the senior living complex and damaged four of the 24 apartments.

No one was hurt but the building was evacuated for several hours.

North Dakota Public Service Commission says gas was leaking and wasn’t vented properly.

It leaked into a mechanical room and caused an explosion.

In addition, some of the natural gas pipes were not adequately protected from corrosion.

Xcel has acknowledged and fixed the problem.