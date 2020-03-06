Minnesota announces first Coronavirus case

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Health officials have confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in Minnesota.

They say the case is an older adult in Ramsey County who was recently on a cruise ship with another passenger who had the illness. The Minnesota patient began to develop symptoms on February 25th and sought health care on Thursday.

The Department of Health is working to contact people who may have come in contact with the patient.

They are asking them to self-quarantine for 14 days to monitor for any symptoms.

“While this Coronavirus is a new issue for all of us, managing outbreaks of various types and sizes is something our public healthcare system does on a regular basis and do with great expertise. The methods and lessons from those will be helpful now,” Gov. Tim Walz said.

The person largely has been at home and just sought care yesterday,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

48 other people monitored for the virus in Minnesota have tested negative.