Sons Of AMVETS Grilling Ribs To Raise Funds For New Roof

The Group Is In The Works Of Planning Out More Fundraising Events In The Future.

FARGO, N.D. — Sons Of The American Veterans in Fargo are using ribs to raise funds for a new roof.

The non-profit group of volunteers served up dozens of racks of ribs to hungry people waiting in long lines to get a taste.

The money is needed as leaks formed in the roofing of the American Veterans building during the winter time.

The volunteers sold meal tickets for 12 bucks that included ribs, potatoes and other fun sides.

They also held a meat raffle during the day and played karaoke once the food was all sold out.

“Bunch of the sons came down last night and prepped all the ribs for today so it’s been exciting, it’s been fun and we have had a line like you saw today, while you been here, it’s been a line of steady people, so raising money,” Commander Of Sons Of AMVETS Fargo Neil Krueger said.