One Man Hurt In House Fire In Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — One person is hurt in a house fire in Alexandria.
It was reported at 602 Cardinal Lane Southwest around 12:30 Sunday morning.
The renter told authorities that one person was inside and unable to get out.
They found 59-year-old Brent Baustain lying outside his bedroom window. He was unresponsive but breathing.
Baustain was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
Damage to the home is extensive.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.