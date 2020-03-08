One Man Hurt In House Fire In Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — One person is hurt in a house fire in Alexandria.

It was reported at 602 Cardinal Lane Southwest around 12:30 Sunday morning.

The renter told authorities that one person was inside and unable to get out.

They found 59-year-old Brent Baustain lying outside his bedroom window. He was unresponsive but breathing.

Baustain was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Damage to the home is extensive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.