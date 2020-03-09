Dow Jones Has Worst Day Since 2008 Thanks To Coronavirus & Falling Oil Prices

Paul Meyers of Legacy Wealth Management joined KVRR To Talk About The Markets

FARGO, N.D. — A free-fall in oil prices and worsening fears of fallout from the spreading coronavirus outbreak cause a massive sell-off on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank nearly 8%, its steepest drop since the financial crisis of 2008.

The Dow lost 2013 points.

The sharp drops triggered the first automatic halts in trading in two decades.

U.S. stocks are now down 19% from the peak they reached last month.

We talked with Paul Meyers of Legacy Wealth Management of Fargo during KVRR Local News at 6 about the markets and how we should react.