Fire Destroys Cabin in Wadena County

WADENA COUNTY, Minn.–A cabin was declared a total loss after an early morning fire in Wadena County on Tuesday.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 26000 block of Hubbard Line Road, Huntersville Township at approximately 7:40 a.m. to find the cabin nearly completely burned to the ground.

The Menahga and Sebeka Fire Departments quickly arrived and extinguished the fire.

Officers learned that the cabin had been unoccupied for several weeks before the fire.

The cause of of the fire is currently under investigation.