Kirsten Baesler Charged With Misdemeanor DUI

North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Plans To Plead Guilty, Seek Treatment

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler has officially been charged with misdemeanor DUI.

Her initial appearance is set for March 25.

Last month, Baesler was stopped for driving erratically on I-94.

She refused a blood or breath test and was arrested.

She has said she plans to plead guilty in addition to seeking treatment.

Baesler also plans to seek a third term as state superintendent of schools in November.