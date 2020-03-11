Civil Engineer Jumps Into Race For Fargo City Commission

Two seats will be on the June ballot

FARGO, N.D. — Brad Shaffer joins the list of candidates running for a seat on the Fargo City Commission.

The civil engineer says that while he has no elected city government experience, he is actively involved in several local and statewide organizations.

Shaffer says he wants to be an independent voice for the people of Fargo.

Two seats will be on the June ballot.

The terms of John Strand and Tony Grindberg both expire.

Grindberg is running again while Strand has yet to announce.