ND/MN Honor Flight Cancelled Due to Risk of COVID-19

Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN was scheduled for April 26th - 27th.

All National Honor Flight trips have been suspended through April, 30 due to the high risk of COVID-19 exposure.

The Honor Flight Network made the announcement Wednesday morning.

The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN was scheduled for April 26 and 27.

The Board of Directors is working to contact anyone who was scheduled for this trip to inform them of the situation.

The full statement from the Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN is below:

This morning all Honor Flight hubs were informed by the Honor Flight Network that, in consideration of the CDC’s guidance, the CDC’s recently issued advisories that adults over the age of 60 are particularly at risk of infection and should avoid non-essential air travel, and the serious nature of the public health threat posed by COVID-19, a mandatory suspension of all Honor Flight trips is effectively immediately, and at least through April 30, 2020. This decision has an immediate impact on the Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN flight for the upcoming trip April 26th-27th.

The Board of Directors is working on next steps to inform Veterans, guardians, volunteers, sponsors, and all relevant constituents. If you were scheduled to fly with us this Spring, we know you will have questions and we will be sharing more information as we have it available.

The National Board will continue monitoring CDC and other health authorities’ guidance over the coming weeks to determine if the mandatory suspension of Honor Flight travel will be extended further. The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN Board will remain in close contact with the national Board as we monitor CDC updates.

Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. We want to ensure the safety and well-being of our Veterans, guardians, volunteers, and the community who supports our work to serve our Veterans.