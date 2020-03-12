North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Pleads Guilty To DUI

Kirsten Baesler says she plans to seek treatment

BISMARCK, N.D. — Just hours after being charged with misdemeanor DUI, Kirsten Baesler pleads guilty.

The North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction was given one year of probation and $750 in fines for her first offense.

She also received a 10-day jail sentence which was suspended.

Last month, Baesler was stopped for driving erratically on I-94.

She refused a blood or breath test and was arrested.

She has said she plans to seek treatment.