State Treasurer Candidate Comes Forward While Democrats Cancel State Convention

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Bismarck Democrat is running for State Treasurer.

Mark Haugen says he wants to restore integrity and accountability to the office.

The North Dakota native works as a student success adviser at the University of Mary.

Republican State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt is not seeking another term.

State Democrats are also calling off their state convention next weekend in Minot due to coronavirus concerns.

They are working to determine their next steps.