Devils Lake girls basketball wins tight battle over Davies in state semifinals

The Firebirds and the Eagles played the final game of the state tournament before play was canceled

FARGO, N.D. — Devils Lake girls basketball got the last victory of the North Dakota high school season for a while as the Firebirds defeat Davies 64-57 in the state tournament semifinals.

Devils Lake was forced to play-from-behind for a majority of the game, before catching up halfway through the second half, where it tied the game at 49 off a layup from Jes Mertens. The Firebirds and the Eagles battled tightly from there until Devils Lake took control to close out the game on top.

During the game, it was announced that the NDHSAA has suspended the remainder of play for both the girls and boys state tournament amid concerns of COVID-19.