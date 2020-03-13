Man Accused of Assault Arrested after Fleeing Police in Sabin

The woman was questioned and transported to a safe location.

SABIN, Minn.–A Moorhead man was arrested Friday morning after being identified as a suspect in an assault and fleeing from police in Sabin.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 6000 block of 70th Street South at approximately 2:15 a.m. for reports of a suspicious woman walking along the road.

When officers arrived, they learned the woman had recently been assaulted. As the deputies were speaking with the woman, a vehicle drove by that was identified as possibly being the suspect.

Officers pursued the vehicle which fled at a high rate of speed on Main Avenue SE near I-94. The vehicle fled into an industrial park and became stuck in the snow.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dallas Viker was taken into custody without incident.

Viker is being held for felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle, felony domestic assault, felony OFP violation, driving under revocation and reckless driving.

