Minnesota Vikings Release Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph

Vikings making roster changes ahead of NFL Free Agency

EAGAN, Minn. — With all the Coronavirus news going on, it hasn’t stopped the start of NFL free agency and teams releasing players from their rosters. That’s the case with the Minnesota Vikings, who announced Friday, the release of three-time pro bowler cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

The Vikings have the least amount of cap space than any other team in the league and save over 19 million dollars by cutting both players. There’s still a possibility for either to come back as free agency begins in five days.

Rhodes is one of four members of the Vikings secondary this past season who are tabbed as free agents. Lots of holes to fill with a new season sometime on the horizon.