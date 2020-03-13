Sandbag Central Operations Suspended after Volunteers Surpass Goal in Four Days

Sandbag Central operations will cease at 4 p.m. on Friday.

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo and Cass County are suspending Sandbag Central operations after surpassing their goal of producing 225,000 sandbags.

In just four days, volunteers produced 232,000 sandbags to provide protection from a 38-foot Red River crest.

Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson said, “We are grateful to the citizens of Cass County and the greater community for their efforts. This flood fight has put front and center our area’s incredible sense of community. When a response is needed, everyone shows up, as they always have. It’s incredible.”

