Detroit Mountain Shutting Down Due To Coronavirus

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. — Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes says they are shutting down tonight for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus.

The company’s Facebook page says the decision came down after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared a state emergency.

The ski resort has been up and running for almost 80 days this winter.

The company says they are hopeful to be able to get back up and running before the end of the season.

The post goes on to say “We understand this may be an unpopular decision for some but it is in the best interest of our employees and guests.”