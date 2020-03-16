Ask Danny: Heat Loss from Windows

Because we're all spending a lot more time at home these days.

When there’s a cancellation every minute, when the schools are closed and almost everything’s been called off for coronavirus, chances are you’re looking to get started on the projects at home you’ve been putting off.

Why not tackle the window situation around your home just in time for spring sunshine to return in a few days?

Home improvement expert Danny Lipford shows us how to handle the heat in this week’s Ask Danny.