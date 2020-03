Why Is KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec Doing The Weather From His Kitchen?

Our Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec was supposed to return to work Monday from a much deserved vacation.

But, since Rob and his wife traveled to Ireland, they are in a self-quarantine at home just to be safe.

He says both are feeling just fine.

Rob will be bringing us the weather from his house starting at 9 Monday night on KVRR Local News.