Moorhead Area Public Schools Providing Meals and Child Care During School Closures

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead Area Public Schools announced it will be providing child care and supplying meals to students starting Wednesday, March 18.

In coordination with the YMCA, Moorhead schools will offer care to district-enrolled students age 12 and under whose parents are emergency workers and critical in the community response to COVID-19.

The state has designated which occupations are eligible for the childcare services. For more information and to identify if your occupation applies click here.

The childcare will be held at Robert Asp Elementary and Ellen Hopkins Elementary Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The district says it will help families with transportation as much as it can.

Moorhead Area Public Schools will also provide breakfast and lunch for students.

The meals will be delivered to multiple schools for students. The delivery schedule can be found here. Buses will also be parked at each school, except Dorothy Dodds Elementary from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. for pick-up meals.

The following schools will have meals available:

Moorhead High School–Door 13

Horizon East and West–Door 22

Ellen Hopkins–South parking lot

Robert Asp–South parking lot

S.G. Reinertsen–East parking lot

Special diet meals are available by contacting Food Services Director, Donna Tvedt at dtvedt@moorheadschools.org.