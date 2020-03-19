Covid-19 Case in Wadena County, Total in MN Now 89

The northernmost cases previously were in Stearns and Benton counties.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has risen to 89, up 12 from Wednesday.

The new cases include one in Wadena County in north-central Minnesota.

It’s the state’s first confirmed case so far north.

The count of confirmed cases from the Minnesota Department of Health is lower than the total number of people infected across the state because not everyone who gets sick qualifies for testing.

New applications for unemployment insurance in Minnesota for the week have topped 72,000 due to layoffs resulting from the pandemic.

