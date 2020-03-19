Headliner Shows Being Rescheduled By Jade Presents

All canceled performances will receive refunds at the point-of-purchase

FARGO, N.D. — Local entertainment promoters Jade Presents releasing a list of rescheduled events due to the pandemic.

Some of the bigger names include Paula Poundstone whose April 3 Fargo Theatre date has been moved to August 1.

Comic Jo Koy was scheduled there for March 29 but a new date is still to be determined.

Lake Life Expo at Fargo Civic set for March 20th is also awaiting a new date.

All canceled performances will receive refunds at the point-of-purchase.

Find a complete list of their events being canceled or rescheduled below.

Borgore | Sanctuary Events Center | originally March 12; new date is October 1

The Robert Cray Band | Hoyt Sherman Place (Des Moines) | originally March 19; new date is September 2

Lake Life Expo | Fargo Civic Center | originally March 20; new date is TBD

Tommy Emmanuel | NorShor (Duluth) | originally March 25; new date is January 15, 2021

Bryan Loweree | Fargo Brewing Company Taproom | originally March 26; new date is May 28

Jo Koy | Fargo Theatre | Originally March 29; new date is TBD

Paula Poundstone | Fargo Theatre | originally April 3; new date is August 1

Michigan Rattlers | Fargo Brewing Company Taproom | originally April 3; new date is TBD

Beach Slang | The Aquarium | Originally April 8; new date is September 6

Pert Near Sandstone | The Aquarium | originally April 9; canceled

That 1 Guy | The Aquarium | Originally April 14; new date is TBD

The Suit | Sanctuary Events Center | originally April 18; new date is June 12

Mac Lethal | The Aquarium | originally April 20; new date is July 6

Grayscale | The Aquarium | Originally April 27; canceled