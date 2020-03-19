Headliner Shows Being Rescheduled By Jade Presents
All canceled performances will receive refunds at the point-of-purchase
FARGO, N.D. — Local entertainment promoters Jade Presents releasing a list of rescheduled events due to the pandemic.
Some of the bigger names include Paula Poundstone whose April 3 Fargo Theatre date has been moved to August 1.
Comic Jo Koy was scheduled there for March 29 but a new date is still to be determined.
Lake Life Expo at Fargo Civic set for March 20th is also awaiting a new date.
Find a complete list of their events being canceled or rescheduled below.
Borgore | Sanctuary Events Center | originally March 12; new date is October 1
The Robert Cray Band | Hoyt Sherman Place (Des Moines) | originally March 19; new date is September 2
Lake Life Expo | Fargo Civic Center | originally March 20; new date is TBD
Tommy Emmanuel | NorShor (Duluth) | originally March 25; new date is January 15, 2021
Bryan Loweree | Fargo Brewing Company Taproom | originally March 26; new date is May 28
Jo Koy | Fargo Theatre | Originally March 29; new date is TBD
Paula Poundstone | Fargo Theatre | originally April 3; new date is August 1
Michigan Rattlers | Fargo Brewing Company Taproom | originally April 3; new date is TBD
Beach Slang | The Aquarium | Originally April 8; new date is September 6
Pert Near Sandstone | The Aquarium | originally April 9; canceled
That 1 Guy | The Aquarium | Originally April 14; new date is TBD
The Suit | Sanctuary Events Center | originally April 18; new date is June 12
Mac Lethal | The Aquarium | originally April 20; new date is July 6
Grayscale | The Aquarium | Originally April 27; canceled