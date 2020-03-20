Play of the Year Bracket, Round 1: March 20

Ada Borup, Lake Park Audubon are up for Play of the Year in Round one

FARGO, N.D. — Lake Park Audubon girls basketball and Ada-Borup boys basketball are the first pair of play of the week winners from this season to go head-to-head in KVRR’s play of the year bracket.

The Raider’s Izzy Olson won earlier this year by showing off some great defense, poking the ball away to break free for the layup.

That play is pitted against another Minnesota team.

Preston Gwin from Ada-Borup drove baseline and pulled up for the reverse layup to earn play of the week honors in February.

Which play is better? That’s for you to decide. Vote on our website or twitter page KVRR sports. The winner, as always, will get announced on Monday’s newscast at both 6 and 9.