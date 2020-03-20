Social Distancing: Coronavirus Fighting Tips From A Toddler

Plus Ways To Clear Your Head And Get Away With Video Games While You're Working

We’re at the end of the first full week most of us have been practicing social distancing. It hasn’t been easy for a lot of us.

For example, here’s me just trying to spit out the phrase “social distancing” yesterday.

Just rolls off the tongue, right?

We’ll we’re all sharing ideas to make this social distancing easier for all of us.

For example, if you’re one of those people like me who obsessively checks the news for update all day long, the constant updates about everything getting worse can stress you out. You gotta unplug a bit for your own sanity.

I got outside for a bit and took a run a couple days ago. I normally run at the gym during the week, but that’s a no-go.

But it was great! I had 80’s music in my ears. I didn’t think about coronavirus. And social distancing was still easy. I think I saw two people on the sidewalk for the whole hour and a half I was out there.

Even if it’s just a quick walk around the block, it can help clear your head.

Some of you are heading outside in a safe way too.

Katie in Minnesota has a driveway, two kids and a big wheel. That’s enough for some fun. She also makes her kid do chores around the house while they’re self-isolating. She swears her son loves it.

And Emily in Fargo busted her husband when he’s supposed to be working. She writes “I mean this is my husband ‘working’ from home. In his defense he has two monitors and the other had a meeting going.”

I wish I could play video games during meetings at the office. I don’t blame him at all.

Keep letting us know how you’re practicing social distancing! Message or comment on Facebook or Twitter.

We’ll share what you guys are doing and I’ll keep sharing the changes I’m making. Maybe we can have a little fun while we’re doing it.

And we saved the best for last this morning. We have social distancing and coronavirus fighting tips from a knowledgeable source, Emily’s daughter.