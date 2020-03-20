WATCH TODAY: FM Leaders Discuss Bar/Restaurant Closings, MN Gov. Walz on Latest, White House Covid-19 Briefing

All can be seen on KVRR.COM as well as KVRR Facebook Page

KVRR will carry several informational briefings Friday, March 20 concerning COVID-19.

9:30 a.m. Fargo, West Fargo and Horace Mayors, Cass County Chair and Business Leaders will discuss North Dakota Governor Burgum’s closing of bars and restaurants.

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Estimated Time) President Trump will hold a White House Briefing with the Coronavirus Task Force.

2:00 p.m. Minnesota Governor Walz will participate in the daily MN Department of Health briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19.

All three can be seen on KVRR.COM and KVRR’s Facebook page.

The White House briefing can also be see on KVRR over the air on 15.1 or your cable/satellite channel.