Minnesota Rep. Ben Lien Urges Minnesotans To Follow Coronavirus Safety Guidelines

Minnesota Has Passed Bills To Help Put Money Into Healthcare

MOORHEAD, Minn. — With the coronavirus continuing to spread across the country Minnesota State Representative Ben Lien says it’s important for people to stay calm and follow safety guidelines.

He says the Minnesota State Government is working to help provide and protect people being harmed by the coronavirus.

Earlier in the week the state legislature passed a pair of bills that will go towards spending millions of dollars towards healthcare.

He says the outbreak hurts everyone and that people need to work together to help make it through the challenges facing people.

I think people will be really hungry and anxious to get back out there and live their everyday lives again as Americans and Minnesotans just stay safe right now and we will get through this,” State Representative Ben Lien said.

